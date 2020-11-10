Stephen Donnelly & Associates to Donate to Local Residents in Need this Thanksgiving

From Stephen Donnelly & Associates:

Owego, NY ­—Stephen Donnelly & Associates is giving back to the community this Thanksgiving holiday! The local marketing agency will provide ten deserving local families with $100 gift cards to the grocery store of their choice. Members of the community are encouraged to submit their nominations by sharing a story explaining why the nominated family was chosen, in addition to their contact information, by emailing sd@sdamktg.com. Nominations will be accepted now until Friday, November 20.

“It is truly rewarding to be able to give back to the local community and local businesses, especially during the holiday season. I know this year in particular has been challenging for everyone, and I hope these gift cards can help families in need to put food on their table for a memorable and joyous Thanksgiving holiday,” said Stephen Donnelly, president of Stephen Donnelly & Associates.

ABOUT STEPHEN DONNELLY & ASSOCIATES:

Stephen Donnelly & Associates is a dynamic and full-service marketing and communications agency based in the Southern Tier region of Upstate New York. SD&A clients can custom fit their services depending on their requirements, whether it be supplementing an in-house marketing or communications team, launching a new business or initiative or acting as a satellite communications department. By providing quality and measurable marketing plans, public relations efforts, grassroots and digital marketing, advertising and media buying, creative direction and more, SD&A has a proven track record in catapulting businesses of varying sizes to success.