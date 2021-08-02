Stephen Donnelly & Associates Opens Second Location Amid Growth

Binghamton, N.Y.—In direct response to considerable growth, Stephen Donnelly & Associates, (SD&A) a full-service marketing and public relations agency, recently opened a second office in Binghamton at 33 S. Washington St., Suite 202.

In addition to the agency’s headquarters in Owego, the new space in Binghamton will allow Broome County businesses with convenient access to the breadth of services offered by SD&A.

As businesses transitioned online during the last year, the need for all brands to have a digital presence skyrocketed, which directly impacted the growth of the agency.

While business operations are getting back to pre-pandemic status, businesses are realizing that the power of digital marketing isn’t going anywhere.

With an expanded team of professionals with varying specialties, SD&A is prepared to serve clients across the Southern Tier with services including public relations, digital ads, web design, videography and photography, social media content, and more.

“Opening this office is an exciting opportunity for us to exceed the needs of our current clients as well anticipate the needs of new clients,” says Company President Stephen Donnelly. “My vision for SD&A has always been to offer a hands-on approach in a boutique and friendly environment, which will continue to be our goal regardless of our exponential growth. We plan on continuing this strategy by opening two additional locations in New York and Pennsylvania in 2022.”

Stephen Donnelly & Associates is a dynamic and full-service marketing and communications agency based in the Southern Tier region of Upstate New York.

SD&A clients can custom fit their services depending on their requirements, whether it be supplementing an in-house marketing or communications team, launching a new business or initiative, or acting as a satellite communications department.