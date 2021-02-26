Statement on COVID-19 Aid from Broome County Executive Jason Garnar

From the office of Broome County Executive Jason Garnar:
“Today the House of Representatives votes on the American Rescue Plan which includes
funding for vaccinations, testing, schools and small businesses right here in Broome County. For
months I have advocated for funding for local governments so we can support our essential
employees who have been fighting COVID-19 since day one,” said Broome County Executive
Jason Garnar. “I’m happy to report that aid to local governments was included in this bill and
that local governments in Broome County will receive over $130 million to support our essential
workers, fight COVID, and rebuild our local economy. I encourage every house member to vote
yes today.”
Below is a breakdown of the expected funding that would be coming to municipalities in Broome County:
Broome County: $37,000,000
City of Binghamton: $44,000,000
Town of Union: $29,000,000
Town of Barker: $580,663
Town of Chenango: $2,353,751
Town of Colesville: $1,109,569
Town of Conklin: $1,148,442
Village of Deposit: $341,645
Town of Dickinson: $1,122,675
Village of Endicott: $2,808,908
Town of Fenton: $1,397,901
Town of Kirkwood: $1,227,967
Village of Johnson City: $3,176,320
Town of Lisle: $586,216
Village of Lisle: $66,419
Town of Maine: $1,137,335
Town of Nanticoke: $353,418
Village of Port Dickinson: $341,867
Town of Sanford: $512,023
Town of Triangle: $621,758
Town of Vestal: $6,264,008
Village of Whitney Point: $200,144
Town of Windsor: $1,324,596
Village of Windsor: $193,036
For the detailed breakdown click here.