Statement on COVID-19 Aid from Broome County Executive Jason Garnar

From the office of Broome County Executive Jason Garnar:

“Today the House of Representatives votes on the American Rescue Plan which includes

funding for vaccinations, testing, schools and small businesses right here in Broome County. For

months I have advocated for funding for local governments so we can support our essential

employees who have been fighting COVID-19 since day one,” said Broome County Executive

Jason Garnar. “I’m happy to report that aid to local governments was included in this bill and

that local governments in Broome County will receive over $130 million to support our essential

workers, fight COVID, and rebuild our local economy. I encourage every house member to vote

yes today.”



Below is a breakdown of the expected funding that would be coming to municipalities in Broome County:



Broome County: $37,000,000

City of Binghamton: $44,000,000

Town of Union: $29,000,000

Town of Barker: $580,663

Town of Chenango: $2,353,751

Town of Colesville: $1,109,569

Town of Conklin: $1,148,442

Village of Deposit: $341,645

Town of Dickinson: $1,122,675

Village of Endicott: $2,808,908

Town of Fenton: $1,397,901

Town of Kirkwood: $1,227,967

Village of Johnson City: $3,176,320

Town of Lisle: $586,216

Village of Lisle: $66,419

Town of Maine: $1,137,335

Town of Nanticoke: $353,418

Village of Port Dickinson: $341,867

Town of Sanford: $512,023

Town of Triangle: $621,758

Town of Vestal: $6,264,008

Village of Whitney Point: $200,144

Town of Windsor: $1,324,596

Village of Windsor: $193,036

For the detailed breakdown click here.