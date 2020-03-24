Statement: Gillibrand votes against ‘shameful’ phase III Coronavirus package

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Addressing her vote against the phase three coronavirus response package put forth by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand released the following statement:

“Our country is in the midst of an unprecedented public health and economic crisis, and Congress has a duty to provide leadership.

Instead of supporting American families, Senator McConnell put forth a stimulus package that bails out corporations and puts powerful moneyed interests ahead of people. I’m proud of my vote against this shameful legislation.

I will continue fighting in the Senate to ensure the next stimulus package is fair, equitable, and includes paid sick and family leave for all workers.”