Statement from Watkins Glen International regarding Opening Weekend

From Watkins Glen International:

WATKINS GLEN, NY – After consultation with local and New York State health officials, Watkins Glen International announced today that the events of Opening Weekend have been postponed due to the evolving COVID-19 situation in the U.S.

We believe it is best to take preemptive action out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of our employees, the community and our loyal fans.



Watkins Glen International will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization as this medical event progresses. More information regarding the event will be announced at a later date as more information becomes available.