Statement from United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith Regarding the COVID-19 Virus

From the office of United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith:
ALBANY, NY – “Today, Chief Judge Suddaby announced the postponement of criminal and civil jury trials in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York, due to the exigent circumstances created by the COVID-19 virus. Although trials have been postponed in accordance with longstanding law, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners are continuing our other work, including investigating and prosecuting federal crimes. We are taking the necessary and prudent steps to protect the health and safety of federal employees and others while carrying out our critical mission.”