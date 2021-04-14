Statement from Tioga County Public Health

From the Tioga County Public Health Department:

The CDC and FDA have issued a statement recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson &

Johnson vaccine, out of an abundance of caution. This recommendation comes after six

reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot occurred in individuals after

receiving the J&J vaccine. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48,

and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. Right now, the adverse events appear to

be extremely rare.



Both the CDC and the FDA are reviewing data involving the six reported U.S. cases to assess

their potential significance. Over 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have

already been administered in the U.S.

New York State’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, made a statement acknowledging

the recommendations, and that NYS will follow suit with the CDC and FDA and pause the use of

the Johnson & Johnson vaccine statewide “immediately”, until the health and safety agencies

evaluate next steps.



Anyone that already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who experience severe headache,

abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks of getting the shot should

contact their health care provider. Tioga County Public Health will continue to monitor the

situation and will update the public as more information becomes available.



Tioga County Public Health encourages individuals not to hold out for a specific vaccine, but

rather seek out a site within New York State that is easy for them to access and get vaccinated

sooner rather than later. “We’re aware that there is a lot of fear and hesitancy around the

vaccine,” says Katie Wait, Public Health Preparedness Coordinator, “however; it’s better to be

vaccinated against COVID-19, than to be infected with COVID-19. The benefits far outweigh any

potential risks associated with being vaccinated. We also understand the challenges that a two

dose series poses; however, we really encourage people to go out and be vaccinated, because

some protection is better than none.”