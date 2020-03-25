Statement from the Village of Endicott and Mayor Linda Jackson

From the office of Mayor Linda Jackson:

Adhering to the Governor’s orders, we must have as many of our workers work from home as we can. Our Village departments have all arranged to get their main jobs accomplished with minimal workers. Please be patient with us. All of our employees, even though at home, are on call and available for emergencies.

Please be advised of the following updates from our departments:

· The Water Department will continue taking water samples and checking all water tanks and equipment daily.

· The Waste Water Department will be maintaining the plant, monitoring equipment and conducting lab tests as required.

· The Electric Department is on call 24/7 for all electric emergencies.

· The Street Department will be collecting refuse and recycling each day as scheduled, with the exception of yard waste, the collection of which is temporarily suspended at this time. As noted in previous communications, all construction debris must be taken to the Broome County Landfill or Scarborough Drive. Call to get information regarding schedules at these locations.

· The Police Department has altered their work schedule, and are available 24/7 as always. They are being mindful of social distancing when appropriate.

· The Fire Department is already on 24-hour shifts and avoiding personal contact for codes and permits as much as possible.

· Customer Service is accepting payments by mail, drop box, and now online. They process payments each day. The Municipal Building offices are closed to the public at this time.

· As per the order by Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, our parks are closed.

Hopefully, by following these measures we can contain this virus and bring it to a conclusion. In the meantime, we need to make the best of it. Be grateful for what we have, the people around us and thank the people who still must provide our critical care!