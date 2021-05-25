Statement from Senator Fred Akshar on Statement on Toddler Mask Mandate Reversal

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the office of Senator Fred Akshar:

The Governor’s administration dropping their absurd toddler mask mandate only days after releasing it shows the power of raising our collective voice, standing up and speaking out.

Thank you to all the parents and childcare providers who called, emailed, signed petitions and joined us in fighting to shine a bright light on yet another out-of-touch, nonsensical mandate.

For reference: https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/central-ny/ny-state-of-politics/2021/05/24/in-reversal–kids-in-child-care-won-t-be-required-to-wear-masks-

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News