Statement from Senator Fred Akshar on Statement on Toddler Mask Mandate Reversal

From the office of Senator Fred Akshar:

The Governor’s administration dropping their absurd toddler mask mandate only days after releasing it shows the power of raising our collective voice, standing up and speaking out.

Thank you to all the parents and childcare providers who called, emailed, signed petitions and joined us in fighting to shine a bright light on yet another out-of-touch, nonsensical mandate.

For reference: https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/central-ny/ny-state-of-politics/2021/05/24/in-reversal–kids-in-child-care-won-t-be-required-to-wear-masks-