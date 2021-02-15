Statement from Senator Fred Akshar on New Revelations on Nursing Home Deaths

From the office of Senator Fred Akshar:

“Yet another bombshell revelation about the Governor’s administration’s willful and premeditated violation of state laws in an ongoing effort to coverup the truth and hide it from both the people of New York and the federal government.

This is the very definition of putting politics and personal gain before the people you’re elected to serve. Deliberately withheld information about thousands of COVID- 19 deaths is clear evidence of gross misconduct, and it cannot stand.

Today, I’m joining my colleagues and New Yorkers, Republicans and Democrats alike in calling upon the Department of Justice and Attorney General James to investigate Governor Cuomo and his administration from top to bottom.

Everyone involved must be held accountable and, if necessary, prosecuted. But more importantly, New Yorkers deserve answers and they deserve the truth.”