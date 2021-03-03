Statement from Senator Fred Akshar on Agreement to Rescind Governor Cuomo’s Emergency Powers

From the office of Senator Fred Akshar:
“My Republican Minority Colleagues and I first advanced Legislation to rescind the Governor’s emergency powers 280 days ago, and every day since then we’ve been standing up and speaking out on behalf of the people of this state. We were not alone, the people of this state demanded change because they knew the expiration date for the Governor’s emergency powers has been long past due. This is a victory for the people. It could be argued that this agreement is another politically-motivated, half-measure negotiated behind closed doors in a back room of the Capitol. Even if that’s true, it’s about time our colleagues across the aisle finally came to their senses and got off the sidelines to give the power back to the people. I look forward to reviewing the final language to make sure it protects the people.”
