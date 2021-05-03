Statement from Senator Fred Akshar

From Senator Fred Akshar:

For weeks, the Senate Democrat Majority has ignored resolution after resolution introduced by my conference to repeal Governor Cuomo’s onerous mandates on our restaurants, who have suffered and struggled to survive under the Governor’s arbitrary rules.

I’m glad to see that our relentless advocacy had led to the Majority now passing a resolution ending the nonsensical food and alcohol requirements. This momentum appears to have caused the Governor to lean toward listening to science, common sense and the will of the people by scheduling the repeal of his arbitrary curfew orders in a few weeks.

But our businesses can’t wait another day. There’s more work to do, and we need the Senate Democrats to step up and join us in putting an end to both these arbitrary orders and to the One-Man Rule in Albany through a full repeal of the Governor’s emergency powers today.