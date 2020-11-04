Statement from Senator Fred Akshar

From the office of Senator Fred Akshar:

“Votes are still being counted and will be coming in for quite some time. Every vote must be counted, but I’m humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received tonight from the people of the 52nd Senate District. Throughout this campaign we ran like we were 5 points behind because I’m never going to be a candidate that takes anything for granted. I look forward to going right back to work in the morning and continuing to stand up, speak out and fight for the people I’m honored to serve.”