Statement from NYGOP Chairman Langworthy on Cuomo’s Executive Order Threatening to Withhold Police Funding

From NYGOP Chairman Nicholas Langworthy:

“Andrew Cuomo should take a good hard look in the mirror. If it weren’t so outrageous, it would be laughable that the most corrupt and least transparent governor in New York’s history is mandating behavior of others (who are accused of no wrongdoing) that he’s never bothered to do for himself.

“His top aide and closest confidante is sitting in a prison cell and he’s been under numerous federal investigations for his management of the state–yet have New Yorkers, who pay HIS salary ever gotten reforms for HIS practices? Instead, he parades Al Sharpton, who was at the center of the painful, divisive Tawana Brawley scandal and Crown Heights riots for a lesson on policing.

“Cuomo needs a reminder we don’t live under his dictatorship and he doesn’t get to unilaterally decide on public safety funding. This display of divisive politics was a slap in the face to every New Yorker and every dedicated man and woman in law enforcement. We need to stop playing politics with public safety and give our law enforcement the tools they need to do their jobs and attract and train the highest caliber of officers–not defund, attack and threaten them.”