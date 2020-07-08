Statement From New York State Senate Candidate Josh Mertzlufft on New York DOH Report On COVID-19 Deaths in NY Nursing Homes

From Josh Mertzlufft, Republican Candidate for New York State Senate District 60:

“Yesterday’s report by the State Department of Health purporting to absolve the Governor and his administration of blame for more than 6,000 deaths in New York nursing homes from COVID-19 is fraught with a clear conflict of interest. In the report, the Department of Health uses creative statistics to blame the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes on healthcare workers and visitors rather than its own March 25 order banning nursing homes from considering whether an incoming resident tested positive for COVID-19.

It seems far too convenient that the administration’s report finds innocent its own March 25 Order denying nursing homes’ ability to consider COVID-19 test results before admission. Why, then, was the same March 25 Order rescinded and taken off the state website after it came under public scrutiny? We need an independentinvestigation of the March 25 Order so that we can find out its real consequences and ensure that such a reckless order is never issued again.”

– Josh Mertzlufft

Republican Candidate for New York State Senate District 60