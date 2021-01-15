Statement from Marcy Stevens, General Council for the Office of Information Technology Services, regarding the unauthorized use of unpublished scheduling link for state vaccination sites

From the office of the New York State Executive Chamber:

“It has come to our attention that an unpublished scheduling link was shared without authorization on social media this week, allowing some New Yorkers to make vaccine appointments for state-operated sites that are not currently open and were not taking appointments at Binghamton, Buffalo, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Stony Brook and Utica. Out of an abundance of caution we referred this issue to the Inspector General. As this pandemic has shown, equity and equal access are critical in distributing the vaccine, and to ensure these principles are followed all unauthorized appointments have been voided — we are currently contacting everyone who used the unauthorized link to inform them of the situation. We will continue to safeguard all New Yorkers’ information and ensure equal access to the vaccine for everyone eligible. As a reminder, the only way to sign up for vaccinations at State-operated locations is through the Department of Health’s Am I Eligible website.”