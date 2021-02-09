Statement from Kaelan Castetter, Director of Policy Analysis, Castetter Cannabis Group Regarding Legislation to Legalize Hemp Flower

“Legislation that would reverse the ban on hemp flower has received tremendous support in both houses of the legislature. This signals strong support from lawmakers for New York’s nascent hemp industry that is already hampered by overregulation and a statewide economic slowdown. A hemp flower ban would be a complete disaster for New York’s struggling farmers and retailers and sends a stinging message to the entire industry that the Empire State will regulate cannabis in a way that stifles innovation and disregards the preferences of consumers. The legislature should move quickly to pass A2682/S4340 before the flower ban destroys the livelihoods of thousands of our small businesses and farmers.”