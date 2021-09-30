Statement from Dr. Martin Stallone, President & CEO of Cayuga Health

From Cayuga Health:

“Last month, New York State announced that all healthcare workers in the state will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by today, September 27th. The announcement applies to all medical staff in New York State including Cayuga Health employees across our entire system and network of providers. The vaccine requirement from New York State will not seriously impact our health system operations with the vast majority of our employees vaccinated for COVID-19.

I respect that the decision to get vaccinated is personal, but as a health system I want to recognize that we do recommend vaccination as the first line of defense against COVID-19 for most individuals. Like all other health care facilities across the state Cayuga Health is following this mandate, and we knew when this was announced that we might lose several valued and loyal employees.

It is not easy to see employees leave our organization due to this mandate, we hope that those who have chosen to remain unvaccinated will rejoin our organization when this pandemic is over or if they change their mind. We value every person and their individual decisions regarding vaccination.”