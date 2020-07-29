Statement from Broome County Health Department

From the Broome County Health Department:

Broome County Health Department encourages residents to remain vigilant and take steps to curb the spread of COVID-19. While the summertime is a popular time for social gatherings including, graduation parties, baby showers, weddings and bar-b-ques, we remind residents that COVID-19 is still here. “We know people are eager to get back to normal and recognize special occasions but doing so puts yourself and our vulnerable population at risk,” Rebecca Kaufman Broome County Health Department’s Director of Public Health.

As we continue to receive positive cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 in Broome County and across the nation, we would like to remind our community members of their role in preventing the spread. Continue to practice physical distancing, by maintaining 6-foot distance between people, wear a mask or face covering while in public places, frequently wash hands and limit interactions with people. Broome County Health Department encourages you to try new ways to socialize and celebrate while being COVID safe including virtual game nights with grandparents, do a double-date outside bring-your-own-food picnic and visit 6 feet apart or create your own drive-up movie theater with a projector and sheet. Practice “Socialize Right, Socialize Small” and do not forget to wear your mask! More information about COVID-19 can be found at: http://www.gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus