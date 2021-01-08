Statement from Broome County Democratic Party Regarding DC Insurrection

From the Broome County Democratic Committee:

Binghamton, NY – January 6, 2021 will be remembered as one of the darkest days in American history. While the joint houses of the US Congress were conducting a constitutional duty (the peaceful transfer of power) the Capitol, the US House of Representatives, and the US Senate were overrun by terrorists. And let’s be clear – this insurrection was not a mob, were not protesters, or rioters – they were terrorists.



The blame for yesterday’s attack against our Constitution is the fault of a great number of our national (and local) leaders, but there can be no doubt who led yesterday’s attack – President Trump. His behavior and the behavior of our former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani and the President’s son yesterday was directly responsible for this attack. The behavior of Senators Hawley and Cruz, and Representatives Zeldin, Malliotakis, Stefanik, and Chris Jacobs (to mention only a few) was absolutely disgraceful and we join our New York State Democratic Chair in calling for their resignations. It is truly remarkable that so many of our elected officials, all having taken oaths to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, support this terrorist attack and the president leading the charge. And all of the above have the blood of four dead Americans on their hands today.



We urge the US Congress and the President’s cabinet to act immediately. Nothing short of invoking the 25th Amendment must occur. Over the last 24 hours we have seen statements from both Mayor David and Senator Akshar denouncing yesterday’s terrorist attack without any mention of the President’s involvement. We ask both Mayor David and Senator Akshar to join us in calling for the immediate removal of the President of the United States.



This is not about Republican or Democratic politics; this is about protecting the very foundation of our democracy – the Constitution of the United States. Many questions need to be answered over the next several weeks and months; the ease with which the terrorists entered the House and Senate; the difference between security at the Capital last June during the BLM protests and security yesterday; why the warning signs seemed to be ignored, from the “chatter” on the internet over the last few weeks to the President’s lies regarding the integrity of the election, and the obvious numbers of people streaming into Washington, D.C. yesterday morning. The American people deserve to know why yesterday’s insurrection was able to get so far, as well as identifying and prosecuting all of the people involved to the fullest extent of the law.



The picture of these terrorists storming the halls of Congress under the Confederate flag was chilling, to say the least. But, in spite of their actions, Congress did get back to the business of the day. They fulfilled their duty and completed the count of electoral ballots and officially declared Joe Biden our next President and Kamala Harris as our next Vice-President. We are grateful to all those elected officials that upheld their oaths of office.



In closing, we want to thank all of the men and women that helped protect the US Congress, our representatives and senators, all of the employees in the Capitol, and all the news reporters. In particular, we want to thank the women – senate aides – that had the presence of mind to move the ballot boxes to a secure location. Those ballots would have been destroyed if it wasn’t for their quick thinking. Their dedication to our Constitution in the midst of yesterday’s attack is remarkable in light of what must have been an extremely frightening situation. A great number of patriots – true patriots – stepped up yesterday to protect the Constitution and the great institutions of this nation. The Broome County Democratic Committee is grateful for your dedication to our country.