Statement from Attorney General James on Criminal Charges Against Elmira Police Officer Involved in the Death of Gary Strobridge

From the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James:

ELMIRA – New York Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement on the indictment against Elmira Police Officer Eduardo Oropallo on charges of Assault in the Second Degree arising out of the office’s investigation into the death of Gary Strobridge. Attorney General James launched the investigation into the death of Gary Strobridge in August 2019 in her office’s capacity as special prosecutor in cases where an unarmed civilian dies during an encounter with police.

“After an exhaustive investigation, we concluded that there was sufficient evidence that the crime of assault had been committed to warrant a presentation to a grand jury. Last week, the grand jury voted, and returned an indictment against Elmira Police Officer Eduardo Oropallo on charges of Assault in the Second Degree. Pursuant to that indictment, Mr. Oropallo was arraigned this morning and his arrest will be processed later today.

“We take this prosecution with the utmost seriousness and look forward to presenting our case in court. All of our communities deserve justice, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served.”

The charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.