Statement by Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia on Unemployment Insurance Claims

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — TODAY, Thursday, April 9th, at 3:00 PM: Confronting the public health crisis caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Senate lead on the FAMILY Act, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) will hold a video press conference call to urge President Trump to support requiring employers to provide additional paid sick leave during a public health emergency in the potential fourth relief package. According to a March 2020 survey from the Glover Park Group, seven-in-ten Americans list the risk of getting sick, or losing friends or family, as a top concern during this crisis. An overwhelming majority see paid leave as an answer. However, exemptions and rules put out by the Trump Administration for current emergency paid leave provisions exclude more than half of the private sector work force, leaving out tens of millions of low income workers from the country’s biggest corporations.