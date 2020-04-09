Statement by Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia on Unemployment Insurance Claims

From the office of Eugene Scalia, Secretary of Labor:
WASHINGTON, DC – Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia issued the following statement regarding Unemployment Insurance claims:
“Today’s report continues to reflect the purposeful sacrifice being made by America’s workers and their families to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Trump Administration is swiftly implementing the historic relief program the President signed into law last month, providing unprecedented support to American workers and small businesses during these challenging times. Earlier this week, the Department of Labor provided States the essential guidance they need to distribute the enhanced, $600 weekly unemployment benefit under the CARES Act. States have already begun making these payments, and additional States will follow as they complete their preparations. The Department continues to work closely with the States to support this process.”