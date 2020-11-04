Statement by Broome County Republican Chairman Bijoy Datta

Tonight was another incredibly successful night for Broome County Republican candidates.

In all, there were 103 seats on the ballot in Broome County today, and Republicans won or are leading in 87 of them – despite enrolled Democrats outnumbering enrolled Republicans by thousands.

Even if you exclude the dozens of races where Broome Democrats failed to field candidates, Broome Republicans won or lead in 23 contested seats while the Democrats won or lead in only 4.

Senator Fred Akshar won overwhelmingly, as did Joe Angelino and Chris Friend in their respective State Assembly races.

Republicans won five of six contested seats on the County Legislature, retaining an overwhelming majority led by County Legislative Chairman Dan Reynolds.

Former District Attorney Steve Cornwell holds a strong lead in the race for Family Court Judge.

We swept contested Town Board races for two seats in the Town of Union, two seats in the Town of Binghamton, two seats in the Town of Sanford, and two seats in the Town of Conklin.

And we swept two seats for Village Board in Endicott and hold the lead for both seats for Johnson City Trustee.It’s pretty clear. The Broome Republicans are as strong as ever when it comes to local electoral success – and we intend to keep working hard to deliver our message to the voters in 2021 and beyond.