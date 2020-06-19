State of the Arts – Tioga Arts Council & COVID-19

From the Tioga Arts Council:
While we have been staying the course and awaiting our turn to open in Phase 4, Tioga Arts Council (TAC) wanted to share what it has been up to since COVID-19 first started and what we are planning to do as things move forward.
What We’ve Been Up To – Art by Numbers
Since March 17, 2020 Tioga Arts Council has served 540 individuals and families through the following strategies:
- 40 – Residents at Elderwood Vestal received small artworks made possible by artfully SQUARED
- 215 – Residents at Elderwood Waverly received small artworks made possible by artfully SQUARED
- 80 – Residents at Riverview Manor received small artworks made possible by artfully SQUARED
- 103 – Miscellaneous Art Supplies delivered to Tioga Opportunities Meal Site
- 50 – Family Art Packs delivered to Tioga County Rural Ministry
- 35 – Family Arts-Enrichment Activities created and shared online
- 12 – Creative in Quarantine highlighted the work of local artists, writers, and musicians
- 5 – National Poetry Month participants in April 2020