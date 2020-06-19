State of the Arts – Tioga Arts Council & COVID-19

From the Tioga Arts Council:

While we have been staying the course and awaiting our turn to open in Phase 4, Tioga Arts Council (TAC) wanted to share what it has been up to since COVID-19 first started and what we are planning to do as things move forward.

What We’ve Been Up To – Art by Numbers

Since March 17, 2020 Tioga Arts Council has served 540 individuals and families through the following strategies: