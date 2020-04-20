State of Emergency Declaration for the Town of Vestal

From the Town of Vestal:

A State of Emergency is hereby declared in the Town of Vestal effective at 5:00pm on April 17th, 2020.

This State of Emergency has been declared due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This situation is a threat to public safety.

This State of Emergency will remain in effect for thirty (30) days or until rescinded by a subsequent order.

As the Chief Executive of the Town of Vestal, I, W. John Schaffer, exercise the authority given to me under Section 24 of the New York State Executive Law, to preserve the public safety and hereby render all required and available assistance vital to the security, well-being and health of the citizens of this municipality.

I hereby direct all departments and agencies of the Town of Vestal to take whatever steps necessary to protect life, property and public infrastructure and provide emergency assistance deemed necessary.

W. John Schaffer, Town Supervisor, April 17th, 2020.