State Liquor Authority Extends Renewal Payments for Businesses Impacted by the Novel Coronavirus

From The State Liquor Authority:

The State Liquor Authority (SLA) today announced an extension until July 31 of its policy to defer payments of license renewal fees for bars, restaurants and manufacturers. The extension of the policy, implemented to help reduce the COVID-19 pandemic-created economic pressure faced by New York businesses, was approved unanimously at a meeting of the SLA Full Board on May 13, 2020.

Under the extension, on-premises licensees, wholesalers, and manufacturers with licenses expiring on May 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 may defer the submission of renewal payments until July 31, 2020. Licensees must still file their complete renewal applications in a timely manner.

Previously, on March 24, 2020, the SLA Board voted to allow businesses with licenses expiring on March 31, 2020 and April 30, 2020 to defer payments for renewals until May 31, 2020. The due date for submitting payments for these renewals has also been extended until July 31, 2020.

“From the outset of this public health crisis, at the Governor’s direction we’ve worked to do everything we can to help our licensees remain economically viable,” said SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley. “Extending the timeframes for renewal payments will provide needed cash flow relief for the businesses we serve whose operations have been upended by the global pandemic.”

Other businesses with licenses expiring on May 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, including liquor stores, grocery stores and pharmacies, may request a deferral by submitting a letter of hardship explaining the COVID-related effects on their business income. Licensees demonstrating COVID-related financial hardship will be granted an extension.

As the SLA continues to make changes and update policies, licensees are encouraged to regularly check the SLA’s website for guidance and answers to frequently asked questions here: https://sla.ny.gov/licensing-policies-during-coronavirus-response

The New York State Liquor Authority regulates and controls the manufacture, sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages within the State. The Authority works with local law enforcement agencies and localities across the State to ensure compliance with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law. In addition, the Authority issues and renews licenses and permits to manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers of alcoholic beverages.