State Farm Neighborhood Assist® Returns for its Tenth Year

From State Farm:

Neighbors across the country will soon have an exciting opportunity to help change their communities for the better through State Farm Neighborhood Assist®. The program awards $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects. According to a recent State Farm research study, one-quarter of respondents say that they are “extremely” or “very” involved in trying to improve their neighborhood and six-in-ten are trying to improve their neighborhood in some capacity.State Farm Neighborhood Assist can be a catalyst for that change. Here’s how the program works: Submission Phase: Starts June 2 and ends when 2,000 submissions are reached



Individuals can submit a cause at www.neighborhoodassist.com starting June 2. You can prepare now by going to the website and downloading the submission guide. We will accept the first 2,000 submissions. The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to the Top 200 finalists using a scoring rubric.Voting Phase: August 18-27



Ultimately, voters will decide which community improvement projects win big. The public will have a chance to vote 10 times a day, every day for 10 days, from August 18-27, for their favorite causes from the list of finalists. Voting will take place at www.neighborhoodassist.com .Winners Announced: September 29

