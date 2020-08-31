State Farm Agent Jim Rollo Announces Mental Health “Fun Raising Challenge”

From Jim Rollo:

Binghamton, NY – Jim Rollo, CLU ChFC State Farm Agent today announced a “Fun Raising Challenge” to support Suicide Prevention Month. Through the State Farm Quotes For Good Program, Rollo’s agencies will be donating to the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier

(MHAST) during the month of September.

Throughout September, for each person who mentions MHAST when requesting a home or auto insurance quote from Jim’s agencies, Jim will donate $10 to MHAST. No purchase is necessary.

“Our goal is to help MHAST generate 250 quotes during the month of September,” says Jim. By achieving this goal, we will donate $2,500 to MHAST. We are also adding in a bonus challenge. Once we exceed 100 quotes for MHAST in September we will donate an additional $1,000.”

Joanne Weir, Development Director for Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier, Inc. says, “We are excited to partner with Jim Rollo State Farm to generate donations and to raise awareness of our services. National Suicide Prevention Month is especially important in 2020.

Over the past several months the need for our services has been growing in our communities. At the same time, some of our traditional financial supporters are experiencing challenges.” Rollo’s websites at www.jimrollo.com and www.jimmyrollo.com state their mission is: “Providing Insurance and Financial Services in New York and Pennsylvania. Meeting customer needs for auto insurance, home insurance, renters insurance, flood insurance, life insurance, and health insurance.”

State Farm Agents are independent business owners. According to the MHAST website (https://www.mhast.org/), the organization is devoted to enhancing the lives of ALL community residents by improving their mental health and wellness. Our goals are achieved through advocacy services, educational presentations, prevention programs, information, and resource referrals. The Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier, Inc. helps unite recipients of mental health services and their families with mental health professionals, service providers and advocates to create collaborations, generate action, and combat the devastating stigma of mental illness.