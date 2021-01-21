State Department of Transportation to host online public meeting to present plans to enhance safety, accessibility and appeal of NYS route 363 in the City of Binghamton, Broome County

From The New York State Department of Transportation:

The New York State Department of Transportation today announced an online public meeting will be held on Thursday, January 28 at 5:00 p.m. to present and discuss plans to redesign the southwestern portion of NYS Route 363 in Binghamton, Broome County.

The public can access the live meeting via the project website, www.dot.ny.gov/363gateway, by clicking the “Videoconference” link. Those who prefer to join by phone can call (518) 549-0500 and enter the access code: 171-935-9848. PowerPoint slides from the presentation and other project companion materials will be available on the website after the live public meeting concludes.

The meeting will feature a presentation about the project’s feasible design alternatives and their impacts, followed by a public comment session. When the presentation concludes, the Project Manager, DOT engineers and consultants will be available to take comments and answer questions. Written comments and questions can also be sent to DOT by February 12. Comment forms can be found on the project website. Comments can also be emailed to the project manager at 363gateway@dot.ny.gov.

For further information, comments and questions, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact project Manager, Drew Newby, at (607) 721-8631, write to the New York State Department of Transportation-Region 9, 44 Hawley St. Binghamton, NY 13901, or email 363gateway@dot.ny.gov.