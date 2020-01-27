State Department of Transportation Announces Completion of Culvert Replacement in town of Colesville, Broome County

Dilly Road Culvert Replacement Part of Governor Cuomo’s BRIDGE NY Initiative to Modernize Local Infrastructure

Investment Compliments “Southern Tier Soaring” – The Region’s Comprehensive Strategy to Revitalize Communities and Grow the Economy

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced completion of a $1.1 million project that replaced a culvert under Dilly Road in the Town of Colesville, Broome County.

The new culvert ensures more efficient water flow underneath the road, reducing erosion and enhancing safety for motorists traveling to and from nearby State Route 7.

“Governor Cuomo has invested in transportation infrastructure across New York State to promote mobility and economic growth,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “Providing funding for bridges and culverts like this one harden our infrastructure and ensures that local thoroughfares will remain safe, resilient and reliable for generations of travelers, keeping the Southern Tier Soaring.”

The Town of Colesville, which owns Dilly Road, assisted in the project and will maintain the new pre-cast concrete box culvert.

The bulk of construction, which was completed in six months, took place last summer to comply with stream work restrictions and minimize disruptions to school bus routes.

The culvert replacement was among the 165 projects awarded more than $262 million in 2018 to accelerate Governor Cuomo’s BRIDGE NY initiative, which provides critical funding to municipal governments to renew and modernize local bridges and culverts.

The initiative targets projects that address deteriorated structural conditions; ease weight restrictions or long detours; facilitate economic development or increase competitiveness; or reduce the risk of flooding.

That funding was in addition to $300 million in enhanced assistance provided beginning in 2015.

Senator Fred Akshar said, “Thank you to the hardworking men and women of the DOT and to Commissioner Dominguez for their efforts on this project to make travel safer for the people of Colesville and the surrounding communities.”

Assembly Member Clifford Crouch said, “I am encouraged to see the completion of the culvert project running under Dilly Road in Colesville. This project will not only lengthen the longevity of Dilly Road, but also make the roadway a safer route of travel for residents of Colesville and the neighboring areas. Thank you to all the workers involved!”

Accelerating Southern Tier Soaring

Today’s announcement complements “Southern Tier Soaring,” the region’s comprehensive blueprint to generate robust economic growth and community development.

The State has already invested more than $7.4 billion in the region since 2012 to lay groundwork for the plan – attracting a talented workforce, growing business and driving innovation.

Today, unemployment is down to the lowest levels since before the Great Recession; personal and corporate income taxes are down; and businesses are choosing places like Binghamton, Johnson City and Corning as a destination in which to grow and invest.

Now, the region is accelerating Southern Tier Soaring with a $500 million State investment through the Upstate Revitalization Initiative, announced by Governor Cuomo in December 2015.

The State’s $500 million investment will incentivize private business to invest well over $2.5 billion – and the region’s plan, as submitted, projects up to 10,200 new jobs. More information is available here.

