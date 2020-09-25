State Comptroller: Broome County No Longer “Fiscally Stressed”

From the office of Jason Garnar, Broome County Executive:

NYS Comptroller’s Office Removes Broome County from “Fiscal Stress” Designation List



BINGHAMTON, NY- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar is proud to announce that

Broome County is no longer on the New York State Comptroller’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring

System list. The Comptroller’s Office recently released its latest fiscal stress scores for New York

communities. Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s latest round of scores show Broome County with

“no designation” of fiscal stress for the calendar year 2019.



“We have worked extremely hard over the past three years, hand in hand with the Broome

County Legislature, to increase our reserves, cut taxes, and implement fiscally responsible

budgets,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.



This designation comes after Broome County was identified as in “significant fiscal stress” for

the calendar year 2016 and “susceptible to fiscal stress” for calendar years 2017 and 2018.

The Fiscal Stress Monitoring System compiled by the Comptroller’s Office evaluates local

governments on such indicators as cash-on-hand and short-term borrowing. The analysis

provides an assessment of the fiscal challenges facing individual local governments and school

districts, identifying situations where corrective action may be needed.



Broome County has improved its fiscal stress score greatly in the last three years, improving by

more than 30 points in the Comptroller’s system.

Fiscal Stress Monitoring System (http://www.osc.state.ny.us/local-government/fiscalmonitoring)

Fiscal Year Ending Score Designation

2016 67.1 Significant Fiscal Stress

2017 54.6 Susceptible Fiscal Stress

2018 51.3 Susceptible Fiscal Stress

2019 41.7 No Designation



The Office of the New York State Comptroller uses the Fiscal Stress Monitoring System to

examine the annual financial information reported by counties in New York.

The 2019 scores from the Comptroller’s Office are based on end-of-year results, just before the

start of the COVID-19 pandemic and provide a baseline measurement of local governments’

ability to respond to the current crisis.



“2020 has been an extremely challenging financial year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said

Garnar. “I am committed to continuing to work to maintain our Broome County finances with

my proposed 2021 budget.”