Standup comedy and cool jazz this weekend presented by Goodwill Theatre

From Goodwill Theatre:

We’ve got your weekend covered! Join us on Saturday, June 26 at 5:00 PM for hilarious standup comedy featuring Jeff Norris, and Sunday, June 26 for a tribute to jazz legend Gerry Mulligan at 4:00 PM.

And when you order tickets, you can also pre-order a delicious Snack Bundle from our summer concessions partner, Food & Fire BBQ, for $9.

Standup Comedy with Jeff Norris

Saturday, June 26 at 5:00 PMTickets: $15

Jeff Norris is a regular performer at Caroline’s, Catch a Rising Star, The Improv, and Rascals Comedy Clubs, to name a few. He has even entertained the cast of “The Sopranos” at Pips Comedy Club in Sheepshead Bay.

Gerry Mulligan Tribute Band

Sunday, June 27 at 4:00 PMTickets: $20; or $15 for Seniors & Students

Bill Mays – PianoRon Vincent – DrumsDean Johnson – BassMarvin Stamm – TrumpetScott Robinson – Saxophone