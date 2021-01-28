Staffworks Fund Save A Life 2020 Campaign Raises $3,041,832

From Animal Care Sanctuary:

EAST SMITHFIELD, PA – The Staffworks Fund Save A Life 2020 Campaign raised an incredible $3,041,832, the most successful year to date since its inception in 2014, and a 65% increase from the previous record. The previous record of $1,844,350 was set in 2019.



Every December the Staffworks Fund at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties provides matching levels for donations to nonprofit animal welfare organizations. This year, the Save A Life Campaign helped 39 organizations across 17 counties in Central and Southern New York, and Pennsylvania.



These organizations do not receive recurring state or federal funding, and rely heavily on donations to care for abandoned, neglected, and abused animals. COVID-restricted fundraising created severe financial challenges and left many of these organizations facing a financial crisis. All Save A Life 2020 Campaign funds will be used for daily animal care, to purchase necessary animal supplies, to fill critical adoption and medical needs, and spay and neuter services.



One of these organizations was Animal Care Sanctuary, which received $205,413.21 as a result of the Save A Life Campaign.



“It has been absolutely wonderful working with Staffworks,” said ACS Executive Director Terri McKendry. “The Save A Life Campaign has been an integral part of the final month of fundraising for what was a record year for ACS. We can’t thank Staffworks enough for allowing us to be a part of this amazing campaign that helps animals all across the region.”

Since 2014, the Save A Life Campaign has raised $6,156,444 for nonprofit organizations providing direct care and services for at-risk animals in regional communities where Staffworks operates.

For more information, visit StaffworksCNY.com/SaveALife. To access the digital media kit, visit StaffworksCNY.com/MediaKit.



About the Staffworks Fund – Staffworks Inc. profits support the Staffworks Fund established in 2005 at the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties. The Community Foundation manages over $15.5 million in Staffworks funds that support nonprofit organizations providing direct care and services for animals and people. Since inception, the Staffworks Fund has provided $6.8 million in grants for 57 organizations in local and regional communities.



About Animal Care Sanctuary – Our lifesaving mission envisions a community that promotes turning compassion into action for dogs and cats by adopting healthy animals into loving homes, promoting the human-animal bond through outreach, education and advocacy, spaying and neutering to end the suffering of overpopulation and to improve public health and the humane and compassionate treatment of all animals.