STAFFWORKS fund 2020 Save a Life Campaign

From the Susquehanna SPCA:

The 2020 Staffworks Fund Save A Life Campaign will be matching donations to the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) November 30 through December 31.

This year, the Save A Life Campaign has 39 participating animal welfare organizations located in 17 counties in New York State and Pennsylvania.

Campaign Match:

FIRST $10,000 in donations = $10,000 match

PLUS $1,000 for every additional $5,000 in donations

PLUS $2,000 for reaching $100,000 in donations

$30,000 TOTAL POTENTIAL!

Since 2014, the Save A Life Campaign has raised more than $3.1 million for non-profit organizations caring for at-risk animals in our regional community, with donors contributing more than $2.1 million to secure matching funds from the Staffworks Fund.

“As you plan your year-end giving, please keep in mind that gifts made during the Save A Life Campaign will help us raise as much as $30,000 more for the shelter,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

Anita Vitullo, founder of the Save A Life Campaign, stated, “COVID has significantly affected fundraising efforts for many organizations that provide direct care and support services for homeless and abused animals, spay/neuter programs, and pet food pantries. While they are devoted to helping underserved animals, they cannot provide crucial services without our donations. Funds raised and matched during this Campaign will sustain these organizations’ operations and programs through 2021.”

“Thanks to Anita Vitullo and the Staffworks Fund, our December fundraising totals have more than doubled over the past two years. The Save A Life Campaign has provided a tremendous boost to the SQSPCA and has enabled us to help more animals annually. We’re hoping this trend will continue despite the global pandemic,” Haynes added.

“We’re so thankful to have the continued support of Anita Vitullo. She has been an unparalleled advocate for at-risk animals in our region,” Haynes said.

During this campaign, to increase the impact of your giving, visit www.sqspca.org or mail checks to SQSPCA, 4841 St. Hwy. 28, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Checks should be made out to SQSPCA with “Save A Life” in the memo.

About SQSPCA

In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna SPCA is a 501c3 charitable organization committed to caring for homeless, surrendered, and seized companion animals and finding them loving, forever homes. For more information or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org.

About the Staffworks Fund

Staffworks Inc. profits support the Staffworks Fund established in 2005 at The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties. The primary mission of the Staffworks Fund is supporting nonprofit organizations that care for at-risk animals in our communities. Staffworks assets at The Community Foundation have grown to $13 million. As of 2020, the Staffworks Fund has donated $2.15 million to organizations that save animal lives. For more information, visit staffworkscny.com.