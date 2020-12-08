Staffworks Fund 2020 Save A Life Campaign

From the Staffworks Fund:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The 2020 Staffworks Fund Save A Life Campaign will be matching donations to The Broome County Humane Society November 30 through December 31.

This year, the Save A Life Campaign has 39 participating animal welfare organizations located in 17 counties in New York State and Pennsylvania.

Campaign Match:

FIRST $10,000 in donations = $10,000 match

PLUS $1,000 for every additional $5,000 in donations

PLUS $2,000 for reaching $100,000 in donations

$30,000 TOTAL POTENTIAL!

Since 2014, the Save A Life Campaign has raised more than $3.1 million for non-profit organizations caring for at-risk animals in our regional community, with donors contributing more than $2.1 million to secure matching funds from the Staffworks Fund.

Last year, The Humane Society received the maximum match of $30,000, bringing their 2019 Save A Life total to $143,000.

Anita Vitullo, founder of the Save A Life Campaign stated, “COVID has significantly affected fundraising efforts for many organizations that provide direct care and support services for homeless and abused animals, spay/neuter programs, and pet food pantries. While they are devoted to helping underserved animals, they cannot provide crucial services without our donations. Funds raised and matched during this Campaign will sustain these organizations’ operations and programs through 2021.”

During this Campaign, you can increase the impact of giving, visit www.bchumanesoc.com or mail checks to 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903.

About The Humane Society

The Humane Society is an independent, non-profit animal welfare organization dedicated to preventing animal cruelty and finding homes for companion animals. We serve the community by sheltering animals, finding them homes, investigating reports of animal cruelty, educating people of all ages, and rescuing animals from threatening situations.

About the Staffworks Fund

Staffworks Inc profits support the Staffworks Fund established in 2005 at The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties. The primary mission of the Staffworks Fund is supporting nonprofit organizations that care for at-risk animals in our communities. Staffworks assets at The Community Foundation have grown to $13 million. As of 2020, the Staffworks Fund has donated $2.15 million to organizations that save animal lives. For more info visit, staffworkscny.com