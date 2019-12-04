Staffworks fund 2019 save a life campaign

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y., – This holiday season make a gift to save an animal’s life by donating to the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQPCA) and having that gift matched dollar-for-dollar.

The 2019 Staffworks Fund Save A Life Campaign will be matching donations starting on Giving Tuesday, December 3, through December 31.



This year, the Save A Life Campaign has 29 participating animal welfare organizations located in 13 counties.

This will be the SQSPCA’s second year participating in the Save A Life Campaign. The Staffworks Fund will match the first $10,000 raised plus there is the opportunity for an additional $20,000 if the SQSPCA reaches their goal of $100,000!



Since 2014, the Save A Life Campaign has raised more than $1.25 million for non-profit organizations caring for at-risk animals in its regional community, with donors contributing more than $800,000 to secure matching funds from the Staffworks Fund.



“We are very excited to be participating in the Save A Life Campaign again. Last year we raised more than $95,000 and this year we are hoping to see that number surpass $100,000,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.



Anita Vitullo, founder of the Save A Life Campaign, stated, “Organizations that provide direct care and support services for homeless and abused animals sustain overwhelming costs.

They cannot save animal lives without our donations. Also consider that the root cause of companion animal suffering is over-population and organizations that provide spay neuter services also deserve our support.”



“We are very thankful to have Anita Vitullo in our community. She is an inspiration to all and continues to help animals in need at an incredible level and pace,” said Haynes.



During December, donors can increase the impact of their giving by donating to the SQSPCA online at www.sqspca.org/support/make-a-donation or by mailing checks to the shelter at 4841 NY-28, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Checks should be made out to the Susquehanna SPCA with “Save A Life” in the memo.



About the Susquehanna SPCA

In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna SPCA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to caring for homeless and abandoned animals and finding them loving, forever homes. For more information, visit www.sqspca.org.



About the Staffworks Fund

In 2005, Anita Vitullo established the Staffworks Fund at The Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties. Today more than $13 million in Staffworks funds are managed by the Foundation. The sole mission of the Staffworks Fund is supporting care for at-risk animals. More than $1.2 million has been provided for nonprofit organizations. Staffworks Inc. profits provide all of the financial support for the Staffworks Fund. In 1994 Vitullo founded Staffworks Inc. and today the company has nine offices in Central New York. To learn more, visit staffworkscny.com