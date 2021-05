ENDICOTT, NY – St. Francis Ministry in Endicott will be auctioning off a grill to benefit a Kenyan Boarding school.

Anyone can get in on the raffle by clicking here.

The cost is 1 ticket for $10 and 3 tickets for $25.

You can also send a check to St. Francis Ministry at 75 Governeurs Lane, Endicott, NY, 13760 with “Grill Raffle” in the memo line.

The grill, which was donated by Lowes, will be raffled off on May 23.