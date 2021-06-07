SRO presents HONK! Jr.

From the Goodwill Theatre:

Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother’s protective flapping. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out being different is not a bad thing to be.

The Firehouse Stage is working with SRO Productions director Scott Fisher, and local puppet artist Robert Rogers, to bring HONK! Jr. alive with a unique twist. Rogers was able to pull a few strings and work with the cast, teaching them how to operate and act through professionally created puppets.

This production features over 25 custom-designed puppets, each with unique movements, expressions, and personalities. The artistry of these puppets fused with HONK! Jr.’s witty energy is sure to delight all ages!



Friday, June 4 throughSunday, June 13

Fridays at 7:30pm

Saturdays at 2pm and 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm

Tickets

$15 for adults

$10 for Seniors and Students