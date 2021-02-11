Square Deal Machining Inc. Acquires Kurtz Truck Equipment

From Square Deal Machining Inc:

Marathon, NY – Square Deal Machining Inc., (SDMI) is expanding its business operations with the acquisition of a reputable local truck equipment and fabrication company, Kurtz Truck Equipment. The official announcement was made on February 1, 2021.

To expand production and continue to provide machining and fabrication services with faster processing times, SDMI company leaders made the strategic decision to acquire and join forces with another reputable local fabrication company. With this acquisition, the business structure of Kurtz Truck Equipment will operate the same, and all employees will operate separately from SDMI.

Also based in Marathon, NY, Kurtz Truck Equipment is known for fabricating high quality propane trucks, crane trucks, and dump bodies. Kurtz Truck Equipment is known for using top-performing and cutting-edge truck equipment in the industry.

“After getting to know the team at SDMI, it became clear that they were the perfect partner to expand with to provide the same high-quality service and technologies to our customer base that encompasses seven states and multiple markets,” said Roger Smith, general manager and vice president of Kurtz Truck Equipment.

SDMI, which began as a one-room machine shop in Marathon, NY, has grown into a 300,000-square-foot machining facility that offers full-service fabrication, machining and welding capabilities, due largely in part to the company’s ability to keeping company operations modern and anticipating the needs of the industries served. The company is a proud, local employer to hundreds of regional residents, compared to its starting seven, and through its excellent workforce, is able to keep most of its operations completely in-house, and has expanded to multiple facilities in New York State.

“Kurtz Truck Equipment has been known for its high-quality equipment and its fabricators in the machining industry as well as locally. Bringing on Kurtz Truck Equipment into our fold of companies, will allow us to exceed our customer’s expectations and needs through our cutting-edge technology and excellent workforce,” said Joe Morgan.



ABOUT SQUARE DEAL MACHINING, INC.:

Joe Morgan purchased Square Deal Machining, Inc. (SDMI) in 1998 and has grown the company year-after-year since. Centrally located in Upstate New York, SDMI is committed to sustaining its growth and better serving its customers by regularly investing in their employees and the latest, state-of-the-art equipment. In recent years, SDMI has invested heavily in implementing quick response manufacturing (QRM) initiatives. SDMI is a proud, local employer to hundreds of regional residents and through its excellent workforce, is able to keep most of its operations completely in-house. Cutting-edge technology coupled with its dedicated workforce is what continues to make SDMI a leader in full-service machining, fabrication, welding and assembly.



ABOUT KURTZ TRUCK EQUIPMENT

Established in 1963 as Kurtz Welding Inc., as a builder and fabricator of new and refurbished fire apparatus, specialty welding, and custom fabrications. In April of 2007, Kurtz Welding Inc. changed its name to Kurtz Truck Equipment to better reflect the types of fabrication lines available.

Kurtz Truck Equipment is now known for its high-quality equipment and its fabricators. The Kurtz workforce is dedicated on a daily basis to ensure that we always exceed our customer’s expectation and needs.