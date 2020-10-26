SQSPCA to waive adoption fees in return for donation of pet food

From the Susquehanna SPCA:

Adoption fees at the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) will be waived during a two-day adoption event on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31 with a donation of cat, dog or kitten food.

Sponsored by Five Star Subaru and thanks to a grant made possible by the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), Subaru, and the Subaru Loves Pets initiative, the special two-day “Howl’oween Pet Adoption Event” will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the SQSPCA shelter, 4841 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. Adoptions will be by appointment only.

“By necessity, in order to ensure proper COVID-19 social distancing for our visitors and staff, adopters will have to schedule an appointment for this year’s event,” explained SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “The number of people in the building at any one time will be limited and closely monitored, and masks will be required.”

“People looking to bring home a new dog or cat are encouraged to visit the shelter website and narrow down their choice prior to making an appointment to adopt. Appointments to meet available animals beforehand – and to adopt during the Howl’oween event – can be scheduled beginning Friday, October 23 by calling (607) 547-8111,” Haynes said.

Regular adoption fees, ranging from $100-$200, are being waived in hopes of clearing the shelter before the holiday rush. From November 1 through December 31 of last year the shelter took in 143 animals, Haynes explained.

The 2019 Howl’oween event resulted in new homes for 48 animals, with just two cats remaining in the adoption rooms and only eight dogs in the kennels at the end of the day.

Prior to this event, animals will be spayed/neutered (unless delayed for health reasons), microchipped, tested for Heartworm/Lyme or FeLV/FIV, dewormed; and will receive flea treatment and basic grooming.

“All animals will be up-to-date on crucial vaccinations including rabies, distemper and FVRCP,” Haynes said.

“Bring us dog, cat and/or kitten food – dried, canned or a combination thereof – and you can leave with a new fur-ever friend, thanks to our sponsors and our conversational adoption procedure,” she added.

Tops on the shelter’s food “wish list” are dry kitten and cat food, canned dog food, meaty dog treats and canned cat pâté. Available dogs and cats can be viewed on the SQSPCA website at https://sqspca.org/available-animals/ and on Facebook.

In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna SPCA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to caring for homeless, surrendered, and seized companion animals and finding them loving, forever homes. For more information or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org