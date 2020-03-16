SQSPCA Thrift Store Moves To Online Sales Temporarily

From The Susquehanna SPCA’s thrift store:

The Susquehanna SPCA’s thrift store, New Leash on Life, continues to take steps in line with public safety recommendations while simultaneously ensuring the store can provide vital revenue to the animal shelter during this trying time.

In keeping with current CDC recommendations, the New Leash on Life Thrift Shop will be closed to public visitors from now until further notice. Stacie Haynes, Executive Director of the Susquehanna SPCA, wants to make sure folks understand this does not mean the store is closed for business.

“The revenue brought in through the thrift store is absolutely essential to shelter operations as we care for hundreds of animals in need annually,” Haynes emphasized. “It is imperative that we find creative ways to keep this important revenue stream open,” she said.

While physical shopping is temporarily suspended, Thrift Store Manager Sara Lucas will be selecting items daily to sell on Facebook Marketplace. Additionally, as the weather cooperates, there may be outdoor sales which will be announced at a later date, Haynes added.

According to the CDC, “Transmission of coronavirus in general occurs much more commonly through respiratory droplets than through fomites [objects or materials which are likely to carry infection]. Current evidence suggests that novel coronavirus may remain viable for hours to days on surfaces made from a variety of materials.”

Given this information, the items selected to be sold on Facebook Marketplace will have been at the thrift store a minimum of 72 hours and will be thoroughly disinfected before being transferred to the customer.

Haynes wants the community to be aware that “during these unprecedented times, we have to be sure animals are not forgotten and one way to do that is to support the thrift store, which in turn provides direct support to homeless and abandoned animals.”

Although the New Leash on Life Thrift Shop is closed to shoppers and volunteers for the foreseeable future, staff is still accepting donations of merchandise. Call (607) 547-9462 to schedule an appointment.