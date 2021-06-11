SQSPCA, Sheriff’s Department rescue horses from overwhelmed farmer

From the Susquehanna SPCA:

The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department are rescuing a number of horses this morning from poor living conditions with the help of horse-savvy volunteers.

Thanks to the Otsego County Fair Board, the horses will be temporarily held at the fairgrounds in Morris until proper foster homes can be found.

“We are grateful to the Fair Board for saving the day,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

It is anticipated that the first horses will be unloaded at the fairgrounds around 10 a.m., but their arrival could be later than this, as most of the horses have not been tamed.

Because the fairground location is a very temporary solution, media assistance is needed to help get the word out and find appropriate fosters.

If you are unable to make it to the Morris fairgrounds this morning, and/or if the uncertainty of the horses’ arrival time makes it too difficult to cover this story in person, the SQSPCA will take photographs and video on-site, which we can share with you later today.

PLEASE NOTE: There is no cell or internet service at the farm where we are headed, so SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes will likely not be available for a while via phone or e-mail. She will respond to all inquiries as soon as possible, and when service becomes available.

The Susquehanna SPCA is a 501c3 charitable organization established in 1917. We are a privately funded, state inspected animal shelter practicing “no-kill” philosophies in the care of homeless, abandoned, and seized animals in and around Otsego County. Private donations, grants, fundraising and our New Leash on Life Thrift Shop are the shelter’s only source of income, and our ability to rescue homeless animals in need depends entirely on the compassion and generosity of our community.