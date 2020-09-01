SQSPCA offers special ‘study buddy’ discounts by appointment

From the Susquehanna SPCA:

Due to an influx of adoptable felines of all ages, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) is offering 20 percent off all adoptions from Tuesday, September 1 through Saturday, September 12.

According to SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes, the shelter is now at capacity for cats and kittens and has a waiting list for new arrivals, prompting the “Back-to-School Adoption Sale,” while a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in Otsego County has necessitated the return to appointment-only adoptions.

“Here at the SQSPCA, we like to find the silver lining to every situation,” said Haynes. “Given that most area school districts are going virtual for the first five weeks of the fall semester animal lovers have a unique opportunity to spend that time helping a new pet adjust to unfamiliar surroundings.

“At the same time, pets can reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure and boost peoples’ mood,” Haynes added.

Research shows that companion animals can ease loneliness, reduce stress, provide emotional support, add laughter and levity, and give people structure and purpose, she said.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, and the shelter can be equally stressful for cats and dogs as they await their ‘furever’ homes. Why not bring a new study buddy home to snuggle up with while watching virtual algebra lessons?” Haynes asked.

Adoption fees at the SQSPCA include: spay/neuter; microchip; rabies/distemper/bordetella vaccinations and heartworm/Lyme testing (dogs, age appropriate); rabies/distemper vaccinations and Feline Leukemia/FIV testing (cats, age appropriate); fecal testing; deworming; flea treatment; and basic grooming.

Available kittens and cats range from two months to 14 years, from calico to tortoiseshell to tabby. Available dogs include mastiff, coonhound and pointer mixes.

“Whether you are looking for a study buddy for your son or daughter this fall or would simply like a companion for yourself, we can help you make the perfect match,” Haynes said.

To learn more about the Susquehanna SPCA and to view available animals, visit www.sqspca.org. To schedule an appointment to adopt, call (607) 547-8111.