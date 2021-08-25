SQSPCA offers help in the event of widespread flooding

From the Susquehanna SPCA:

As the entire Northeast battens down the hatches in preparation for Tropical Storm Henri, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) is poised to assist flood victims through its Emergency Boarding Program.

COVID-19 was the impetus behind creation of the SQSPCA’s Emergency Boarding Program in March of 2020, to assist people who were unable to care for their animals due to complications arising from the pandemic. Now, the SQSPCA is ready to come to the aid of those who may need temporary boarding as a result of catastrophic flooding, with Henri expected to intensify to hurricane status this weekend.

“The weather forecast tells us to expect heavy rains, high winds and possible flash flooding in the wake of Henri,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “We are prepared to waive canine boarding fees for 24 hours up to 14 days to help those in need.”

Unfortunately, there is no space for additional cats at the shelter this time, Haynes said.

Those seeking emergency boarding will be required to provide all vaccination records. The SQSPCA will immunize dogs as needed at a reduced rate, at the owners’ expense.

“Hopefully, these precautions will prove unnecessary, and Henri’s impact will not reach expected levels,” Haynes added. “In the meantime, the SQSPCA stands ready to assist if needed.”

For more information about the SQSPA Emergency Boarding Program, call (607) 547-8111, extension 108, or e-mail dyoungs@sqpca.org. To support this and other SQSPCA programs designed to help animals and people in need in our communities, visit www.sqspca.org/support/make-a-donation/