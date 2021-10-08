SQSPCA kicks off ‘Subaru Loves Pets Month’ Sale

From the Susquehanna SPCA:

In partnership with Five Star Subaru and Subaru of America, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) will be offering half price kitten and cat adoptions through the month of October and adoption fees for shelter animals with special needs will be waived.

During the month of October, the Subaru Loves Pets initiative showcases Subaru’s belief that all animals deserve a loving home and reinforces their commitment to support the health, rescue, transport, and adoption of shelter animals. This year, the SQSPCA will receive $100 for every pet adopted from October 1-October 31, up to $3,100.

“This is a fantastic program coming at a time when it is most needed,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “Our sale focuses on cats and kittens because – like many other animal shelters throughout the region – we cannot find homes fast enough to keep up with our list of cats waiting to come in.

“We also applaud Subaru’s special emphasis on shelter animals with special needs, whether older, deaf, blind or otherwise different. These ‘underdogs,’ as Subaru fondly calls them, are traditionally our hardest-to-adopt dogs and cats, like Audrey,” Haynes continued.

Audrey is one of more than 90 cats rescued from a hoarding situation earlier this year, many of which suffered from eye injuries and infection. Estimated to be between 1-2 years old, Audrey has a sunken, blind left eye (despite corrective surgery), her right eye is scarred, and she is still awaiting her forever home.

At a time when the average length of stay for SQSPCA animals is at an historic low (26.2 days versus 79.5 in 2016), Audrey is the shelter’s longest resident, at 185 days.

“Thanks to Subaru, special needs animals like Audrey have their moment in the spotlight, too, and can find their perfect match,” Haynes said.

The SQSPCA is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Appointments to meet animals are advised, to avoid wait times, but walk-ins are also welcome. To view available animals or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org. The shelter is located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown.