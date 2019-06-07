SQSPCA features pop-up Cat Café, cat adoption specials

June is national Adopt a Shelter Cat Month and, in celebration, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) will host a pop-up Cat Café on Saturdays in June and feature free adoptions of senior cats through the end of the month.

For a $10.00 suggested donation, java lovers can enjoy cats, coffee, and croissants at the SQSPCA shelter from 10 a.m. to noon June 8, 15, 22, and 29 while visiting with felines of all ages. The adoption fees for senior cats aged 6 years and up are being waived for the month of June, also in honor of Adopt a Shelter Cat Month.



“We’re always trying to find new and refreshing ways to get people into the shelter to interact with our cats,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “These pop-up Cat Cafés are not intended as adoption events, per se, and there’s no pressure to take a cat home. We’re just hoping to give our available cats and kittens more exposure.”



“If you just want to stop by, have a cup of coffee and spend time with some cats, you’re invited to,” Haynes added.



Adoptable cats at the shelter range in age from 8-week-old kittens to “senior citizens” 10 years and up. While the kittens are hard to resist, Haynes is quick to point out that more mature cats make great companion animals as well.



“June has been designated as national Adopt a Shelter Cat Month because this is typically a time of year when animal shelters are overflowing with cats and kittens,” Haynes said.



“We have many sweet, wonderful senior cats who might otherwise be overlooked because – let’s face it – kittens are just so darn cute. We’re hoping that by waiving their adoption fees, we can give these seniors the advantage they need to find their forever homes,” she added.



The SQSPCA is located at 4841 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. In 2018, the shelter cared for just under 800 surrendered, stray, and seized animals, and kicked off a capital campaign to build a new state-of-the art facility that will improve the animals’ living conditions, decrease their length of stay, and increase the shelter’s capacity for care.



The Staffworks Fund Matching Challenge Grant doubles all donations to the SHELTER US campaign now through October 1.



“This gift is a challenge grant,” Haynes explained. “That means every new cash gift or multi-year pledge we generate through October 1 will be matched by the Staffworks Fund, up to a total of $250,000.”



To learn more about the Susquehanna SPCA and to view available animals, stop by the shelter Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. or visit www.sqspca.org. For more information on upcoming events and volunteer opportunities, call (607) 547-8111.