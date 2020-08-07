SQSPCA exceeds challenge, pays it forward

From the Susquehanna SPCA:

Once again, the Susquehanna SPCA has met – and surpassed – a dollar-for-dollar matching challenge in support of its SHELTER US Campaign.

On May 14, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) announced a $100,000 anonymous capital campaign challenge just as the building of its multi-million-dollar campus was getting underway. Through August 1, every new donation or pledge to the SHELTER US Campaign would be matched, up to $100,000, for a target of $200,000 toward the campaign goal.

Twelve weeks later, the total raised via the challenge is just over $123,000, bringing the shelter $223,000 closer to the project’s roughly $5 million price tag.

“Thanks to the generosity of this anonymous donor – and to an incredibly supportive community that continues to amaze us – we are now only about $600,000 from the $5 million mark,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

In celebration of this milestone, the shelter is giving back to the community with reduced adoption fees from Friday, August 7 through Friday, August 14.

“Because we exceeded the challenge match by $23,000, all adoption fees for the next week will be reduced by $23,” Haynes announced. “This is our small way of saying thanks to everyone who looks to the SQSPCA for essential services as well as for the tremendous vote of confidence we have been shown by our donors and volunteers as we finalize plans for the new campus.”

The SHELTER US project – kick started by a $500,000 New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund Grant through the Department of Agriculture and Markets – will move the shelter and thrift store facilities 1.2 miles north of the current location on State Route 28 between Cooperstown and Oneonta.

The new facilities will improve the daily lives of sheltered dogs and cats by better conforming to guidelines established by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians. Upgraded features will include two entrances separating incoming animals from visitors and animals leaving for their new homes, a sterile surgery suite with safe recovery area, a fresh air ventilation system to benefit visitors as well as animals under shelter care, and parking that is more convenient.

Haynes reminded that this project is special because when donors visit the new shelter, they will see as well as feel the tangible difference they have made.

“We present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for people to leave a legacy as part of the SHELTER US project through naming opportunities, which are still available from $5,000 to $100,000,” she said.

To request a SHELTER US information packet, call Haynes at (607) 547-8111, extension 101. To learn more about the Susquehanna SPCA, to view available animals, or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org