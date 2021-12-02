SQSPCA event features Santa, adoptable pets

From: The Susquehanna SPCA

December 1, 2021 – Families visiting the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) on the morning of Saturday, December 4 are in for a real treat!

From 10 a.m. to noon, kids (or adults) can have their pictures taken with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the SQSPCA’s adoptable pets. Family dogs are invited to participate as well, but must be up to date on vaccinations.

Parents can snap candid shots of the kids with Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves. An SQSPCA staff member will also be on hand to take high-quality photos, to be e-mailed upon request, as time allows.

A quick craft project will be provided to keep children entertained while they wait their turn. There is no charge for this event, though donations of pet food are much appreciated.

The SQSPCA is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Appointments to meet animals are advised, to avoid wait times, but walk-ins are also welcome. To view available animals or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org. The shelter is located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, Cooperstown.