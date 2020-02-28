SQSPCA Director Named One of America’s Top Ten Animal Defenders

SAN FRANCISCO – The Animal Legal Defense Fund has named America’s Top Ten Animal Defenders — the list of top prosecutors, law enforcement officials, lawmakers, and others who champion the cause of animal crime victims.

These animal protection heroes will be honored during National Justice for Animals Week, February 23 – 29, 2020. The full list of Animal Defenders is below.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund’s National Justice for Animals Week is an annual event dedicated to raising public awareness about animal cruelty, how to report it, and how to work within your community to create stronger laws and ensure tough enforcement. Learn more about how to participate here: aldf.org/njfaw

Stacie Aileen Haynes, executive director of the Susquehanna SPCA, Cooperstown, NY

Stacie Haynes serves as the executive director of the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA).

In February 2019, Stacie worked with her local district attorney and county sheriff to form the Otsego County Animal Cruelty Task Force. The SQSPCA is often on the front lines of enforcing animal protection laws, but such enforcement requires the collaboration of all relevant agencies and organizations. Haynes’ task force has already tackled several large-scale cruelty cases, including one case resulting in the seizure of over 100 farmed animals.

The task force is also focused on education and will provide training for social service agencies on how to identify and report animal cruelty.