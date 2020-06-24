SQSPCA celebrates grads with $20.20 adoption special

From the Susquehanna SPCA:

With graduation weekend upon us, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention

of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) is celebrating our dogs and cats as they, too, prepare to move

into the next phase of their lives.



Some of the shelter’s adoptable pets are looking to join the workforce as a mouser in the home,

or as an expert snuggler on the couch. Others hope to expand their knowledge through training

and “hands-on” learning.



Meet your match through Saturday, June 27 and – in celebration of our area graduates –

adoption fees for all dogs and cats up to 6 years old will be just $20.20. From now through

Tuesday, June 30, adoption fees for SQSPCA “seniors,” cats 6 years and up, have been waived.



“Our adoptable dogs and cats can be viewed on the SQSPCA website or Facebook page,” said

Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “To learn more about one of our graduates or seniors, call

(607) 547-8111. We are scheduling adoptions and meet-and-greet appointments Tuesdays

through Saturdays from noon to 4:30 p.m.”



The SQSPCA is located at 4841 NY-28, Cooperstown.

In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna SPCA is a 501c3 charitable organization committed to

caring for homeless, surrendered, and seized companion animals and finding them loving,

forever homes. For more information or to donate, visit https://sqspca.org/